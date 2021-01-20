El Dorado County reports 311 new virus cases, no new deaths

El Dorado County got through the weekend with no virus-related deaths and more recoveries than new cases.

From Saturday through Tuesday, officials reported 311 residents have contracted COVID-19 while there were 379 assumed recoveries putting the active count at 1,650. The Lake Tahoe region had 74 of those new cases.

The county’s two hospitals are treating 25 people, including nine in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, the greater Sacramento region, which includes El Dorado County, has an ICU capacity of about 9%.

Overall, the county has had 7,826 cases, 6,176 recoveries and 44 have succumbed to the virus.

The county remains in the purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for A Safer Economy with a test positivity rate of 13.3% and an adjusted case rate of 50.5.

In Douglas County, Carson City Health and Human Services officials on Tuesday reported 15 new cases from Sunday and also 15 recoveries. The county has had 2,274 cases and 1,026 remain active.

The county has lost 25 residents to the virus.

The CCHHS also announced a new coronavirus dashboard on its website.

Washoe County officials announced more recoveries (467) than new cases (235) on Tuesday.

The virus remains active in Incline Village where 123 residents are active with the disease. There are also three cases in Crystal Bay.