El Dorado County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 2 from Tahoe region
El Dorado County reported four residents tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, including two more from the Lake Tahoe region.
The four new cases make 78 overall in the county, with over one-third in the Tahoe region (27), and 21 residents are still fighting the virus.
The other two cases were from Placerville and the CameronPark/Shingle Springs/Rescue region.
Three of the four residents are women and three cases range in from age 18 to 49 and one is in the 50-64 age group. No recoveries were reported and there have been no virus-related deaths.
The county has administered 5,498 tests, including 421 since Friday.
Carson City Health and Human Services reported an additional positive case Monday in Douglas County to bring the total to 28, but just three residents are still battling the virus.
A woman in her 50s was the latest resident to catch the virus.
Carson City announced four new cases and now have a total of 90, 30 of which remain active. Officials have also reported four virus-related deaths and five residents remain hospitalized.
Incline Village remains on 21 total cases, a number that hasn’t changed much in the past couple of weeks.
Washoe County has had 1,405 cases and 559 are still with the virus. There have been 54 reported deaths.
