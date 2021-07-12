El Dorado County reports 46 new COVID cases

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County officials on Monday reported 46 new cases of the coronavirus.

The total accounts for the last three days, including Saturday and Sunday.

The county’s two hospitals have 11 patients fighting the virus, including four in intensive care units.

Of the new cases, six are from the Lake Tahoe region, two are in the Pollock Pines, Camino, Kyburz areas; 11 are from El Dorado Hills; four are in Diamond Springs and El Dorado; four are in the North County; 14 are from Placerville and four are from the Cameron Park/Shingle Springs/Rescue region. Two are aged 17 years of age or younger, 22 are between 18-49, 11 are 50-64 and 11 are 65 or older.

Twelve assumed recoveries were reported and the deaths remained at 118 putting the active case count at 243.





The county has 89,682 residents, or 46.4%, that have been fully vaccinated and another 100,792 (52.4%) who have received at least one dose.