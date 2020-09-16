El Dorado County reports 4th coronavirus-related death

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A pair of El Dorado County residents have died of complications with the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

A man between 50 and 64 years of age from the Lake Tahoe region and an El Dorado Hills woman 65 or older were the two victims. The woman died in a hospital out of the county. The death of the Tahoe man was reported Monday. The county has now had four virus-related deaths including two from the Tahoe area.

The county reported five new cases Tuesday, none from Tahoe, along with 11 assumed recoveries putting the active case count at 86.

One resident remains in the hospital, in intensive care.

The county is still in the red tier but the positivity rate has dropped the Tahoe region into the yellow “moderate” tier, with many areas in the green “low” tier, according to the county’s covid dashboard. The region colors are determined based on the rate of new cases over the previous 14 days. The positivity rate is 1.8% from specimens collected between Sept. 2-7.

The Tahoe region has had 464 of the county’s 1,051 total cases.

Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting 31 new cases and eight additional recoveries in the Quad-County Region — Carson City, Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties. This brings the total number of cases to 1,185, with 1,056 recoveries and 15 deaths, 114 cases remain active.

Of the new cases one is from Douglas County and just three active cases remain in lake communities Zephyr Cove (2) and Stateline (1). Overall, douglas has 15 active cases out of 275 total.

Douglas has had one virus-related death while the Quad County region has had 15, eight in Carson City.

Incline Village has just four active cases out of 79 total, Washoe County officials reported Tuesday.

Overall, the county has had 8,184 cases with 1,221 remaining active. There have been 150 virus-related deaths.