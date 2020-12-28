El Dorado County reports 5 more virus-related deaths, total rises to 18

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s been a deadly couple of weeks with the coronavirus in El Dorado County.

Officials reported five more deaths on Monday which encompasses the last four days, Dec. 25-28. Those deaths are on top of five reported last week, Dec. 18-24.

There now have been 18 residents who have succumbed to the virus overall, all since mid-July when the first death was reported. Six are from the Lake Tahoe region.

Of the five new deaths, three are men who were 65 years or older and one was a man between 18 and 49. They are from El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park/Shingle Springs/Rescue, Pollock Pines/Camino/Kyburz and the south county. The other resident was a woman from El Dorado Hills who was 65 or older.

Officials reported 414 new cases, 50 are from the Tahoe region while 140 are from the greater Placerville area and 67 each are from El Dorado Hills and Cameron Park areas. There were also 350 assumed recoveries putting the active number of residents with the virus at 1,793. The county has had 5,509 total cases.

The number of people in the county’s two hospitals also rose to 28, including nine in intensive care units.

The county is part of the greater Sacramento region and is currently under a stay home order from the governor’s office, like the rest of the state.

The order began at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, and was triggered two days earlier when the region dipped below 15% ICU capacity. The region is forced to stay under the order for at least three weeks until ICU capacity is above the threshold and the four-week outlook looks positive. As of Monday, the region’s capacity is at 16.6%.

When the region is released from the order, restrictions will be relaxed and the county will move back into the purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.