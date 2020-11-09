El Dorado County reports 50 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases rise in Incline Village

The coronavirus is surging in El Dorado and Washoe counties.

Health officials reported 50 new cases on Monday, which also covers Saturday and Sunday, and just 15 recoveries. The county in the last 10 days is averaging 14-15 new cases per day, a high rate that will eventually send it back into a more restrictive tier of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system. The soonest the county could move tiers is Nov. 10. Supervisors will hear a virus update from health officials Tuesday during their regular meeting.

Of the 50 new cases, 15 are from the Lake Tahoe region, 12 are from El Dorado Hills and 10 are from the Cameron Park/Shingle Springs area. There are now 218 active cases and two residents are in the hospital in intensive care.

The Tahoe region has had 581 out of the county’s 1,537 total cases (38%).

Four residents have suffered virus-related deaths.

The active case count has doubled in Incline Village over the past week.

Washoe County health officials are reporting 17 active cases out of 118 total, with nine of those cases coming in the last week. The county reported 328 new cases on Monday with 124 assumed recoveries. There have been 208 virus-related deaths.

Officials are strongly recommending that residents download the COVID Trace, an app they say that helps fight COVID-19 in Washoe County and Nevada, without compromising privacy.