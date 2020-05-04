El Dorado County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 4 from Lake Tahoe region

Rendering of coronavirus, 3D Illustration.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County health officials on Monday reported a sizable uptick in residents who have contracted the coronavirus.

The county went into the weekend with just four active residents dealing with the virus, but that count jumped to 10 Monday afternoon.

Six residents, four women and two men, were confirmed to have the virus. Four are from the Lake Tahoe region, which has had 20 cases overall, most in the county.

El Dorado Hills has had 19 cases, Cameron Park/Shingle Springs has had six and Placerville has been on five for a couple of weeks.

Five of the new cases range in age from 18 to 49 and one case is in the 50-64 range. Officials have reported 53 cases overall, with 43 recoveries and no virus-related fatalities.

Saturday through Monday, county officials said they administered 230 tests and had no new recovered patients.

Incline Village hasn’t had a substantial jump with residents contracting the virus in a couple of weeks.

Washoe County is reporting that 19 Incline residents have had the virus, and one in Crystal Bay.

The county also is getting on top of the virus with more recoveries (18) than new patients (11) reported Monday, although 55 people are hospitalized, up four from this weekend.

Officials also reported the 34th COVID-19-related death in the county, a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

In all, the county has had 988 cases with 554 still active and 400 recoveries.

The county will soon expand testing to include first responders and healthcare workers who may or may not be showing symptoms of COVID-19. The update to the testing protocol is only for those asymptomatic populations at this time, said a press release.

Virus cases in Douglas County have declined to where there are just four active remaining out of 21 total. There have been no virus-related deaths reported.

Carson City has 20 active cases, recorded 27 recoveries and one death and five residents are in the hospital.

Community-based testing without symptoms started this week for Douglas residents and all appointments have been booked.

The registration line (775-434-1450) will remain open to answer questions and provide assistance for those who have scheduled appointments.

All officials urge residents to safely celebrate Cinco De Mayo and limit large gatherings to prevent possible transmission.