El Dorado County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases in Tahoe region, 5 from same home

El Dorado County reported six new coronavirus cases Friday, all from the Lake Tahoe region.

Five of the residents are connected to a known case, officials said. And all five are from the same household.

The other resident with the virus is not related to a known case.

There were also four recoveries announced Friday putting the total active residents fighting COVID-19 at 25.

There is also one resident in intensive care according to the county website.

Of the six new cases, four are women. Two are in the 17-and-under age group while the other four are in the 18 to 49 category.

From Monday through Friday, county officials announced 16 new cases, most in the Tahoe region which now has had 36 overall.

The county is at 90 overall cases.

There were also 104 tests administered bringing the total residents tested to 6,059.

Washoe County reported 17 new cases, 22 recoveries and four additional deaths on Friday. The county has had 1,531 cases and 59 residents have died.

There are 616 active cases and 59 are in the hospital.

In Douglas County, there are five active cases out of 30 overall. No residents have been lost due to the virus and none are hospitalized.

Carson City is up to 95 total cases with 26 still active. Four residents have died and two are in the hospital.