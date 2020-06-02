El Dorado County reports 5 new virus cases in Tahoe

The Lake Tahoe region of El Dorado County has five more residents who have contracted the coronavirus, officials announced Monday.

The county has six new cases overall from the last three days and the total residents who have had the virus is up to 96. Two recoveries were also reported leaving 29 active cases.

There have been 22 new cases in the past week, most from the Tahoe region. With the new cases, the Lake Tahoe area far outpaces the rest of the county with 41 residents testing positive for the virus. El Dorado Hills sits behind with 20 confirmed cases.

County health officials on Thursday reported that one COVID-19 patient was hospitalized, requiring intensive care. That patient was still being treated in the ICU Monday, according to a Monday update.

All the new cases are men, three in the 18 to 49 age group and three are between 50-64.

Men have had 50 of the 96 cases across the county. The median age of people who have contracted the virus is 47. More than half of the confirmed cases — 51% — involve patients between the ages of 18 and 49. About 33% are aged 50-64. Seven cases involve those 65 years or older, the age group said to be at the highest risk. Eight cases are in the 17-and-under age group.

There are 113,006 confirmed COVID-19 cases across California with 4,251 deaths, according to data updated Monday by the state Department of Public Health.

The county administered 289 tests in the last three days and have tested 6,348 residents overall.

Free COVID-19 appointment-only testing sites are available in El Dorado County at Ponderosa High School and Lake Tahoe Community College. The Ponderosa facility is open for appointments Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m. and the Tahoe location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m.

Those wishing to be tested can register for an appointment at lhi.care/covidtesting. People without internet access can call 888-634-1123. Test results are expected to take 48-72 hours. All test results will be entered into the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange site.

Douglas County has added two new cases over the past couple of days. The county has had 32 overall cases and seven residents remain active with the virus.

There have been no deaths reported.

Incline Village has had 22 cases overall, and just one new case in the last several days.

Washoe County reported eight new cases Monday, but also 77 recoveries. Officials said the large jump in recoveries is related to a review of recoveries from state-licensed facilities.

There have been 61 virus-related deaths out of 1,585 total cases. There are 549 active cases and 58 are in the hospital.