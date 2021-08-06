El Dorado County reports 95 new virus cases on Thursday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County nearly reached the century mark on Thursday with new coronavirus cases.

Officials reported that 95 residents have contracted the virus, including 13 from the Lake Tahoe region. There were 17 assumed recoveries and no further deaths leaving the county’s total at 121.

The county has had 11,470 total cases and 10,567 recoveries leaving about 800 active cases.

County hospitals had 19 hospitalizations on Thursday, including five in intensive care units.

About 48.5% of county residents (93,583) are fully vaccinated with another 105,498 receiving at least one dose. Since Tuesday, 277 more residents have been added to the fully vaccinated list and 676 more residents have received at least one dose.





The two week adjusted average daily case rate is at 16.2 with the positivity rate ay 8.9% and the health equity quartile positivity rate is at 11.5%.