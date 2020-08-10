El Dorado County reports a 2nd resident has died due to COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

Coronavirus Outbreak

El Dorado County announced Monday that a second resident has died due to complications with the coronavirus.

Officials said a Placerville man between the ages of 50-64 succumbed to the virus in an out of county hospital.

The first death was reported on July 18, a Tahoe man at least 65 years old.

Health officials announced 26 new cases in the county, including 11 in the Lake Tahoe region, but also reported 36 assumed recoveries. The recoveries recently have outnumbered new cases and have lowered the active count to 159. The new numbers are from three days, Saturday through Monday.

While reporting the numbers, county health officials want residents to be aware that the state reporting system, CalREDIE, continues to experience delays that impact the data.

Of the new cases, two are kids 17 or under, 15 are between 18 and 49, six are aged 50-64 and three are 65 or older.

The county has reported 755 total cases with 375 coming from the Tahoe area.

Four residents have been hospitalized, three are in the intensive care unit.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported over the weekend, Friday through Sunday, 11 new cases in Douglas County.

Douglas has had 205 total cases and 44 remain active, including 10 in the Lake Tahoe communities.

Zephyr Cove has four new active cases since last week and have had 12 total. The Stateline area has six active cases out of 24 total.

Douglas has not suffered any virus-related deaths.

Washoe County reported no deaths on Monday and 66 recoveries compared to 43 new cases.

The county has had 5,835 total cases and 1,101 remain active.

Incline Village has 10 active residents with the virus out of 69 total.