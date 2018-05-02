El Dorado County supervisors meeting in South Lake Tahoe today to discuss VHRs

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors will meet this evening in South Lake Tahoe to discuss vacation home rentals (VHRs).

The meeting is slated to start at 6 p.m. at the South Tahoe Middle School, 2940 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

The county had to reschedule the meeting three different times.

The first meeting started Feb. 1 at Lake Tahoe Airport. Shortly after the meeting started, the South Lake Tahoe fire marshal informed supervisors that the number of people was above capacity and the meeting needed to be cut short.

The county then rescheduled the meeting for Saturday, March 3, but canceled it ahead of a winter storm that ultimately dumped more than 5 feet of snow around Lake Tahoe. Inclement weather forced the county to reschedule the meeting on March 24.