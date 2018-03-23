El Dorado County reschedules VHR meeting again

The third time was not the charm for a special meeting on vacation home rentals (VHRs) in El Dorado County.

With more winter weather in the forecast this weekend, the county decided to reschedule the Board of Supervisors meeting that was planned for Saturday, March 24.

The meeting is now scheduled for Wednesday, May 2, at 6 p.m. at the South Tahoe Middle School, 2940 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

This is the third time the county has had to reschedule the meeting.

The first meeting started Feb. 1 at Lake Tahoe Airport. Shortly after the meeting started, the South Lake Tahoe fire marshal informed supervisors that the number of people was above capacity and the meeting needed to be cut short.

The county then rescheduled the meeting for Saturday, March 3, but canceled it ahead of a winter storm that ultimately dumped more than 5 feet of snow around Lake Tahoe.