El Dorado County roads selected for repairs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Road projects throughout the county have been given the go-ahead.

To be funded this fiscal year, the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors at its April 13 meeting unanimously approved the roadway improvements. The county will receive just over $6 million in funds in 2021-22 from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

As part of the multi-year projects, in phase one hazardous trees and low-hanging foliage will be removed or cut back along roadways. In phase two roadside ditching and possible culvert repair will take place. Ditching is correcting drainage issues and making sure culverts are free of debris and are functioning to their fullest capacity. Phase three will consist of repairing damaged asphalt where needed. In phase four roads will get rubberized asphalt surface treatment and thermoplastic markings. With this surface treatment roads are expected to have a lifespan of 15-20 years.

Projects are expected to begin in fall 2021 and be completed by summer/fall 2022.

Roads to be repaired

El Dorado Hills — 2.5 miles of El Dorado Hills Boulevard between Green Valley Road and Wilson Boulevard

South county — 4.84 miles of Bucks Bar Road between Pleasant Valley and Mt. Aukum roads

Diamond Springs — 4.7 miles of roadway within the Diamond Springs area, including roads southeast of Highway 49 from Patterson Road to Koki Lane and north of Highway 49 from Grace Drive to Ryan Drive

Greenwood — 5 miles of Greenwood Road between Highway 193 and Marshall Road

South Lake Tahoe — 4.2 miles of roadway in the Cold Creek area of South Lake Tahoe between Pioneer Trail, Cold Creek Trail and Cold Creek

Projects already in the works

Multi-year projects that began last fall and expected to be completed by fall 2021 also tackling encroaching roadside brush, repairing damaged asphalt as needed and treating roadway surfaces for 13-17 years of longevity include:

El Dorado Hills — 3.86 miles of roadway improvements within Franciscan Village and Marina Woods

Cameron Park — 5.90 miles of roadway within Bar J Ranch (the neighborhood will also get required ADA upgrades)

Camino/Placerville — 6.77 miles of Carson Road between Placerville and Camino

Placerville — 4.31 miles of roadway along Greenstone Road between Green Valley and Pleasant Valley roads

South Lake Tahoe — 1.83 miles of roadway along Sawmill Road between Lake Tahoe Boulevard and Highway 89

The Department of Transportation was also authorized to purchase two new pieces of equipment to be used in repairing and restoring roads.