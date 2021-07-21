El Dorado County roadwork through July 24

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from just west of Brassie Avenue (Safeway shopping center) to Pino Grande Avenue: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday for gas line relocation work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Cemetery Road to Gilmore Street: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for pavement repair work. S

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Bradley Drive to Lime Kiln Road/Black Rice Road: Southbound motorists can expect the #1 lane closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for grading, paving and water line work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at El Dorado Hills Boulevard/Latrobe Road: Eastbound motorists can expect the on- and off-ramps to be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Bass Lake Road to Twin Bridges Road: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect intermittent ramp, shoulder and lane closures at various locations from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for pile driving and electrical work.





State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from Vikingsholm Vista Point to the Placer County line in Tahoma: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) near Granite Flat Campground: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for crack-sealing work.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $55 million safety project in the Camino area to replace the existing concrete median barrier and fill in the gaps in the barrier, build an undercrossing to provide access to the north and south sides of the highway, construct a wildlife undercrossing, drainage upgrades and local road improvements. The project is expected to be completed by fall 2022.

July 25-30

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Motorists can expect the highway to be reduced to one lane in each direction from Point View Drive to Camino Heights Drive from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Friday for drainage and shoring work for the wildlife undercrossing. Construction of the Ponderado Undercrossing continues on the north side of Highway 50 behind k-rail with no lane reductions.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $19 million project to stabilize the westbound section of the highway in Fresh Pond by building a 428-foot-long retaining wall, concrete barrier and repaving the highway. This location has a history of surface cracking and sinking. Completion is expected by spring 2022. Westbound Highway 50 is reduced to one lane through the construction zone.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network at 1-800-427-7623 or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans