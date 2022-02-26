El Dorado County sales tax flat in 3rd quarter

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Auditor-Controller Joe Harn recently posted the El Dorado County Sales Tax update for the quarter ending September 2021 to the county’s website.

The report indicates that the countywide sales tax revenues increased by 0.2% compared to the same period in 2020. This minimal overall increase in revenue is in sharp contrast compared to the 16.6% increase in the Sacramento region.

“The county’s sales tax revenues were flat in the third quarter and our revenues lag way behind other jurisdictions in the Sacramento region because one of the world’s biggest online retailers has changed the way it apportions sales tax,” Harn said. “Online transactions are no longer being reported in the community where the goods are actually delivered, but instead the sales tax is being paid to the municipality where the shipping warehouse is located.”

Although, this significant change in sales tax apportionment will have a minimal impact in the county’s current year financial position, assuming online sales continue to grow, the long haul impacts will have a powerful adverse impact on our county’s ability to provide services to our residents, the auditor continued.

The report can be found at edcgov.us/Government/Auditor-Controller/Documents/Sales%20Tax/2021-3.pdf .