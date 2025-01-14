El Dorado County SAR rescues occupants from snow-stuck vehicle near South Lake Tahoe

On Sunday, January 12, 2025, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team based in South Lake Tahoe used their UTV to assist occupants of a vehicle that had become stuck in snow on Wrights Lake Road. The Search and Rescue volunteers were able to locate the vehicle but unable to get the vehicle back on dry pavement. Utilizing the SAR UTV, the Search and Rescue volunteers escorted the vehicle’s occupants to a safe location where they could made arrangements to have their vehicle recovered.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and El Dorado County Search and Rescue wish to remind everyone traveling in the high country that not all roads are maintained, have snow removed, and have a closure gate. Not all vehicles are equipped to travel on roads in adverse conditions. Be safe and stop when snow covers the road on your way to the trailhead.

EDSAR Tahoe is an all-volunteer professional rescue team supported by a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, operating in cooperation with and under the authority of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Search and rescue services are free in El Dorado County and made possible thanks to donations that directly support our volunteer rescuers.