El Dorado County School Board Association honors Marcella Foundation with award

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County School Board Association has recognized the Marcella Foundation with the Outstanding Community Organization award, citing the Foundation’s contributions to the educational landscape of South Lake Tahoe. Nominated by the Lake Tahoe Unified School District, the Marcella Foundation’s impact on the community in its first year of operations has been great, spanning a range of initiatives aimed at enriching the lives of local students.

Among the Foundation’s efforts is its support of South Tahoe High School’s “Excel-erate” program, which provides personalized guidance and mentorship to address the unique challenges faced by first-generation students. Additionally, the Foundation has been instrumental in supporting the STHS “FLEX” program at South Tahoe High School, a unique scheduling initiative that allows teachers to provide enrichment activities for students three days a week.

The Marcella Foundation’s commitment to literacy and education is evident in its creation of BookMode, a program that provides every 2nd grader at Sierra House Elementary School with their own Kindle, encouraging a love for reading from an early age. Furthermore, the Foundation’s partnership with Lift Literature has helped facilitate the Great Library Refresh Project of South Lake Tahoe, ensuring that school libraries are well-equipped to support student learning.

In addition to its educational initiatives, the Marcella Foundation has also made significant contributions to the enrichment of the community. By supporting the Sierra House Ballet Club with a trip to the Nutcracker and piloting the Momentum Mentors program with community mentors and students at Tallac High School.

Pictured left to right: Dr. Todd Cuttler (LTUSD Superintendent), Valeria Mansfield (LTUSD Board President), Lauri Kemper (LTUSD Board Clerk), Kele Song (Marcella Foundation), Sean Fannan (Marcella Foundation), Jon Hetherton (LTUSD Board Member), Melissa Uppendahl (Marcella Foundation), Bonnie Turnbull (LTUSD Board Member), Larry Reilly (Board Member), Dr. Ed Manansala (County Superintendent of Schools) Provided

“We are honored to receive this award from the El Dorado County School Board Association,” said Sean Fannan, Founder of the Marcella Foundation. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the dedication of teachers and staff at Lake Tahoe Unified School District. We’re committed to our mission of ‘feed, read, and lead’ and look forward to continuing to partner with community organizations to make a positive impact in South Lake Tahoe.”

The El Dorado County School Board Association’s recognition of the Marcella Foundation underscores the importance of community partnerships in enhancing educational opportunities and enriching the lives of students.

Founded in 2023 by Sean Fannan, the Marcella Foundation is dedicated to thinking big and making a difference in South Lake Tahoe and beyond. Our mission, encapsulated in the phrase “FEED, READ, and LEAD,” focuses on addressing food insecurity, promoting literacy, and providing youth mentorship. Serving as a thought leader and project implementer, the Foundation collaborates with nonprofits, community leaders, volunteers, and donors to drive lasting change in our region.

For more information about the Marcella Foundation and its programs, please visit http://www.marcellafoundation.org .