El Dorado County senior nutrition program open for dine-in service
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program continues to serve dine-in and take-out meals in Placerville, Pollock Pines, Greenwood, Pioneer Park, Cameron Park, and South Lake Tahoe for adults 60 years and older.
The suggested voluntary contribution is $3 per meal with advance reservations required no later than the day before. Meals for dine-in are served between noon – 12:30 p.m. Take-out meals are available for indoor pick-up between 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
A surprise dessert has been featured every Wednesday, and will now be included every Wednesday and Friday for dine-in guests only.
View the July menu online at https://tinyurl.com/EDCSeniorNutrition. July will feature Polynesian Chicken Breast, Shrimp Scampi, Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes, and Shepherd’s Pie among several other favorites.
“The Senior Nutrition Program is a great opportunity to enjoy a well-balanced, nutritious, and affordable meal in the company of others,” said Richard Todd, program manager of El Dorado County Senior Services.
Make a reservation no later than the day before you would like to dine-in or request a take-out meal by calling Senior Nutrition at 530-621-6160, or in South Lake Tahoe 530-573-3130.
This program will be following the guidelines of the California Department of Public Health and subject to change or closure. For information about other senior services visit http://www.edcgov.us/hhsa.
