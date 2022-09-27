El Dorado County seniors, disabled can apply for property tax relief

El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector K. E. Coleman shares news from the state Controller’s Office that applications to postpone payment of 2022-23 property taxes are now available.

The Property Tax Postponement Program, administered by the Controller’s Office, allows eligible homeowners to postpone payment of property taxes on their primary residence.

To be eligible owners must be at least 62 years old, blind or have a disability; own and occupy the home; have a total household income in 2021 of $49,017 or less; have at least 40% equity in the home; and meet other requirements.

Repayment under the PTP Program becomes due when the homeowner moves, sells, transfers title, defaults, refinances, dies or obtains a reverse mortgage.

Funding for the program is limited. Applications will be accepted from Oct. 1 to Feb. 10 and are processed in the order received.

Coleman advised, “This is a popular program. If you are interested and feel that you may qualify, do not delay. Contact the state controller’s team by phone at (800) 952-5661 or by e-mail to postponement@sco.ca.gov.”

Requirements are subject to change without notice if the law is revised. Additional information and eligibility requirements can be found on the Controller’s Office website at bit.ly/postponeproptax .