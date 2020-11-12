El Dorado County sets 2-day high of new COVID-19 cases
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County has set a two-day high of new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and about half are in the Lake Tahoe region, officials announced Thursday.
Officials reported 42 new cases, 20 of which are in the Tahoe area, and there are five residents hospitalized in intensive care. There were also 24 assumed recoveries putting the active cases at 246.
Of the new cases, 27 are in the 18-49 age group, seven are between 50-64, three are 65 and older and five are kids 17 or under.
The test rate positivity was 3.4% between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5, officials said.
The county is still in the orange tier as it adjudicates its state-assigned red tier placement on Nov. 10. The county will receive a decision by Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User