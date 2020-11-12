El Dorado County sets 2-day high of new COVID-19 cases

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County has set a two-day high of new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and about half are in the Lake Tahoe region, officials announced Thursday.

Officials reported 42 new cases, 20 of which are in the Tahoe area, and there are five residents hospitalized in intensive care. There were also 24 assumed recoveries putting the active cases at 246.

Of the new cases, 27 are in the 18-49 age group, seven are between 50-64, three are 65 and older and five are kids 17 or under.

The test rate positivity was 3.4% between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5, officials said.

The county is still in the orange tier as it adjudicates its state-assigned red tier placement on Nov. 10. The county will receive a decision by Tuesday, Nov. 17.