El Dorado County Sheriff D’Agostini to retire after 3 terms
Mountain Democrat
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini announced his retirement Friday — his last term will end Dec. 31, 2022.
D’Agostini campaigned in a field of six candidates in 2010 for the title. After a tight race D’Agostini started his first term in 2011.
After serving three terms as the county sheriff, he said it is time to spend more time with family.
“I’m tired; its time,” D’Agostini said in a video posted to social media. “It is time for me to spend time with Janine, my kids, my grandkids, my family and parents, who I am blessed to have still with us.
“I don’t know what the future holds for me but I’m sure it won’t be as consuming as the past.”
D’Agostini is supporting sheriff’s Lt. Jeff Leikauf as his replacement, saying his dedication and values make him a good candidate.
D’Agostini previously worked in construction and in law enforcement in Amador County.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
El Dorado County Sheriff D’Agostini to retire after 3 terms
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini announced his retirement Friday — his last term will end Dec. 31, 2022.