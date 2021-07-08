El Dorado County Sheriff D’Agostini to retire after 3 terms

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini announced his retirement Friday — his last term will end Dec. 31, 2022.

D’Agostini campaigned in a field of six candidates in 2010 for the title. After a tight race D’Agostini started his first term in 2011.

After serving three terms as the county sheriff, he said it is time to spend more time with family.

“I’m tired; its time,” D’Agostini said in a video posted to social media. “It is time for me to spend time with Janine, my kids, my grandkids, my family and parents, who I am blessed to have still with us.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me but I’m sure it won’t be as consuming as the past.”





D’Agostini is supporting sheriff’s Lt. Jeff Leikauf as his replacement, saying his dedication and values make him a good candidate.

D’Agostini previously worked in construction and in law enforcement in Amador County.