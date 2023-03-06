El Dorado County Sheriff proclaims local emergency for winter storms

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County Sheriff Jeff Leikauf on Friday proclaimed a local emergency for the major winter storms in February and March.

The sheriff is director of the county’s Office of Emergency Services and is authorized to proclaim a local emergency which is subject to ratification from the Board of Supervisors within seven days and reaffirmed every 60 days until the emergency has concluded, according to the proclamation.

A local emergency proclamation asserts continuing risk to life and property and that the response is beyond the capabilities of local resources.