El Dorado County sheriff’s deputy shot to death Wednesday in Somerset

A four-year veteran of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office was fatally shot Wednesday morning while responding to a call for service in the Sandridge Road area of Somerset, about 10 miles southeast of Placerville, Calif.

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputy Brian Ishmael was fatally shot Wednesday morning while responding to a routine call, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Ishmael, who worked previously with the Placerville Police Department, reportedly was shot while responding to the call.

The type of emergency was not provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

A person on a ride-along with deputy Brian Ishmael also was injured during the shooting and the victim’s condition is unknown.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce that we lost a deputy in the line of duty this morning,” said sheriff Sgt. Anthony Prencipe in a press release. : Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Two men are in custody stemming from the fatal shooting but law enforcement including a helicopter still was scouring the area just before 8 a.m. this morning, according to the release.

The scene is still active.

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors expressed their collective feelings about the shooting.

“The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors shares the deep sadness and grief over the senseless killing of Deputy Sheriff Brian Ishmael this morning while responding to a call for service,” said District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel in a release. “Deputy Ishmael gave the ultimate sacrifice while trying to keep our residents safe. We are fortunate to have the dedicated and outstanding law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day in that pursuit.

“In his honor, all County flags will fly at half staff,” Novasel added. “With deep gratitude for Deputy Ishmael’s service, and on behalf of the entire Board of Supervisors, our thoughts and prayers are with the Ishmael family and his extended family within the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.”

South Lake Tahoe has lowered flags to half-staff to honor Ishmael, the city said in a Wednesday morning press release. All city flags will stay at half-staff through Monday, Oct. 28.