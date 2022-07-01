El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office ‘appalled’ by DOJ’s unauthorized release of information

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week said it was informed of an “unauthorized release of information” by the California Department of Justice containing personally identifiable information of the state’s concealed carry weapon holders as well as possible firearms dealer record of sale information and other database information related to firearms ownership.

The release was in conjunction with the DOJ’s launch of its “2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal.” The information that was released included, but was not limited to, names, ages, date of birth, and addresses of individuals who hold CCWs in California.

After learning of the breach, sheriffs offices across the state immediately began a dialogue with DOJ, said a news release. DOJ advised it had pulled the dashboard and all related links down.

DOJ officials informed the sheriff’s office they are working with urgency to determine the scope and breadth of the information released, said Sgt. Eric Palmberg in the release. DOJ stated it will provide free credit monitoring services for individuals whose data was exposed because of this incident.

“We are extremely disappointed with DOJ and troubled over this incident,” said the release. “This was an epic failure on the part of DOJ and more than a breach of information; it was a total breach of public trust. We are required by law to provide DOJ the personal information it allowed to be released, and the DOJ is required to keep that information safe. We are appalled that the lack of diligence to safeguard this personal information occurred and the violation of trust that inevitably follows.

“We will do everything in our power to hold DOJ accountable for this egregious, irresponsible release of personal information,” the release continued. “We value your right to keep and bear arms and your rights as citizens to privacy. Rest assured, we will do everything possible to protect those rights.”

For information questions or concerns, contact the CCW unit of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at 530-621-5996.