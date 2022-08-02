El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office hosting meetings to provide emergency operations updates
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services is holding a series of public presentations regarding updates for the Emergency Operations Plan.
A general overview of the plan will be presented and the public will have the opportunity to provide feedback and comments.
A meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Lake Tahoe Airport, located at 1901 Airport Road in South Lake Tahoe.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office will also host a meeting at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at their offices in Placerville which will also be streamed online.
Virtual link for this meeting is tinyurl.com/4skhz6sp, the meeting ID is 914 2466 6539 with the passcode zH3eqV
One tap mobile +16699006833,,91424666539#,,,,*926752# US (San Jose) +16694449171,,91424666539#,,,,*926752# US
Dial by your location
+1 669 444 9171 US +1 386 347 5053 US +1 564 217 2000 US +1 646 931 3860 US
Meeting ID: 914 2466 6539
Passcode: 926752 Find your local number: zoom.us/u/ac0vukt8Wj
