El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, other agencies rescue dog in wilderness near Emerald Bay

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Saturday, January 25, 2025, at around 10:22 a.m., the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a day hiker at Cascade Falls, near Emerald Bay. The hiker called to report that his dog “Moscow” had slid over the falls about 200 feet and although injured, was thankfully alive at the bottom of the falls.

Moscow’s owner was determined to find a way down the cliff to get to the pet. Given the circumstances and deep concern for safety, members of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to provide aid for Moscow.

Moscow and his rescuer. Provided / El Dorado County Sheriff

In partnership with El Dorado Animal Control and assistance of a drone from South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, Search and Rescue Volunteers responded to the base of the falls. Rescuers were able to locate Moscow who was being attended to by a good Samaritan that was ice climbing.

Due to the injuries sustained in the fall, Moscow’s ability to move was greatly hindered. Rescuers were able to safely get Moscow out of the slick ice and using a harnessed backpack, specifically made for transporting animals, hiked Moscow out to a warm vehicle.

Moscow was taken to an emergency vet due to the injuries sustained in the fall, however, is doing well.