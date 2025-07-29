El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office testing emergency alert system Wednesday
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. – The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services will be testing a mass notification emergency alerting system on Wednesday, July 30th at 10:00 a.m.
The sheriff’s office is asking people to sign up for emergency alerts by visiting ready.edso.org to register and receive the test on July 30.
Signing up also ensures individuals get timely notifications to their cell phone, landline, and email in the event of an actual emergency.
Emergencies people will be notified of include evacuation, shelter in place or other actions during incidents including wildfires, hazmat spills, landslides, or an active shooter.
If you are signed up for alerts and do not receive the test alert, or have any comments, questions, or concerns, you can contact emergencyinfo@edso.org, or 530-621-5895.
The TEST notification will be sent to registered phones and email addresses, and will read:
“TEST ONLY – This is a test of the El Dorado County Emergency Alert System. This is not an emergency. This tests our ability to deliver emergency notifications to residents during a disaster. During an actual emergency, important information will be sent to you through this system. This is only a test.
Please contact us at emergencyinfo@edso.org, or 530-621-5895, with any comments, questions, or concerns.
You can find more information about emergency preparedness at ready.edso.org
Please share this information with your friends and family members living within El Dorado County.
We also encourage you to explore and save our Perimeter Map Website, a vital tool for viewing real-time evacuation zones, evacuation routes, and resource locations: Click here https://perimetermap.com/El-Dorado-CA
This concludes today’s test of our Mass Notification system.”
