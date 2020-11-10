El Dorado County slides back into red ‘substantial’ tier

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The coronavirus surge is again going to restrict businesses in the Lake Tahoe Region of El Dorado County.

The county on Tuesday slid backward from the orange “moderate” tier into the red “substantial” tier of California’s COVID-19 monitoring program, according to the state’s website.

Test positivity rates for the past two weeks have been within orange tier levels but a high case rate of 5.8 per day per 100,000 is well above the orange’s limit of four per day.

Health officials reported 50 new cases on Monday, which also covers Saturday and Sunday, a small-sample size rate of about 17 per day. There are 218 active cases and two residents are in the hospital in intensive care.

In the red tier, businesses, including indoor restaurants and movie theaters, must reduce capacity from 50% to 25%. Bars and breweries where no meals are provided must close. Clothing and grocery stores and florists must limit capacity to 50%. Gyms must close indoor pools and limit capacity to 10%.

For a full list, visit the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.”

According to the blueprint, the county must remain in the red tier for at least three weeks before moving forward, if case and test positivity rates allow. A slide backward into the purple tier is also possible. Data is reviewed weekly and tiers are updated on Tuesdays. To move forward, the county must meet the orange tier criteria for two consecutive weeks, which would make it eligible for a change on Dec. 1.