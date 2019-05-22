El Dorado County slims down juvenile hall staff

The Juvenile Detention Facility in Placerville will close and be replaced by a new 20-bed building.

Gray Baker / Mountain Democrat

In anticipation of the Placerville juvenile hall’s closure June 30, the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors recently approved a reduction in force.

The board eliminated 23 positions, more than half of which are probation officers, on a 4-0 vote April 30 (Supervisor John Hidahl was absent).

The move comes more than two months after supervisors authorized the Placerville facility’s closure and agreed to send all youth to the South Lake Tahoe juvenile hall while a new 20-bed juvenile hall is built on the west slope.

“We’re not closing the juvenile hall in Placerville forever,” Supervisor Brian Veerkamp noted.

Construction on the new facility, with costs not to exceed $15.5 million (the county’s share is about one-third), is expected to take about 2.5 years. Until then, all youth will serve time in South Lake Tahoe.

After the new juvenile hall opens, the fate of the Tahoe facility remains uncertain. County staff has been directed to explore that building’s possible alternative uses.

Staff will transfer the youth in Placerville’s juvenile hall to Tahoe before the end of May, according to Chief Probation Officer Brian Richart.