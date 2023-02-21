El Dorado County, some nonprofits, houses of worship, eligible for FEMA assistance

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County, along with several other counties, is eligible to apply for funding from FEMA’s public assistance program due to impacts from severe winter storms, including flooding, landslides and mudslides, that took place Dec. 27 through Jan. 31.

FEMA’s public assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and certain nonprofits may also be eligible.

The program also encourages protection of these damaged facilities from future events by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process.

The federal cost share for public assistance projects is 75% with 25% covered by the state or local governments.

Eligible counties include Amador, Contra Costa, Del Norte, Inyo, Madera, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, San Diego, San Francisco, San Mateo, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, and Tuolumne.

For the latest information on California’s recovery from the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4683 .