El Dorado County, South Lake Tahoe law enforcement officials participate in Torch Run

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Several dozen law enforcement officials and Special Olympics athletes joined about 100,000 participants worldwide on Friday, June 21 for the 27th Anniversary of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Runners carried the torch from Ski Run Blvd. to Lakeview Commons where they were met by City of South Lake Tahoe Mayor Cody Bass who read a proclamation, declaring June 21, 2024 as Torch Run Day.

Mayor Cody Bass read a proclamation following the run. Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

From its humble beginnings the Law Enforcement Torch Run Northern California has grown into an integral part of the Special Olympics; each year hundreds of law enforcement personnel participate. To date, LETR Northern California has raised over $20 million to support the athletes of the Special Olympics.Worldwide, the event has raised over $900 million.

“The reason we do this today, is to fundraise for the Special Olympics, not just in the region, not just in the state but for the nation and across the world,” Brian Richart, Chief Probation Officer, El Dorado County

Provided

“We are a small part of a very large event, a very special event, a very meaningful event, something that makes a difference in people’s lives and that matters,” added Richart.

Following the event in South Lake Tahoe, the torch was taken to Placerville, where participants ran a second leg of the event.

The Summer Games taking place in Santa Clara, kick-off today, June 28 and run through June 30. For more information about the Law Enforcement Torch Run and to contribute, please check out the website https://sonc.org/law-enforcement-torch-run/ .