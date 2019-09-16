El Dorado County superior courts expand service hours

During the recent financial crisis in California, many of the state’s courts were forced to reduce their service hours due to the substantial budget reductions imposed on them.

In the ensuing years, the courts have adjusted their operations and reduced their costs, while maintaining their commitment to service.

The return of a more robust economy in California coupled with leaner operating costs has allowed the El Dorado Superior Court to now increase its operating hours, living up to its mission to provide all persons a fair, efficient, and accessible forum for resolving disputes, protecting, public safety, and righting wrongs.

Beginning Sept. 3, all counter locations of the Superior Court of California for El Dorado County will be open for operations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Also effective Sept. 3, all court location phones will be answered 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. daily.

If you have any questions or comments about the Court’s increased hours and accessibility, please feel free to call court administration at 530-621-7414.