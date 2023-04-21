El Dorado County supervisor served recall notice

A surprise for District 4 Supervisor Lori Parlin came at the kickoff of the public comment segment of Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, courtesy of some in her jurisdiction — a recall notice of intent.

“Lori, this is not personal,” said Cool resident Lon Uso, as he served the papers to Parlin at the dais.

Uso and other recall supporters gathered nearly 80 signatures for the notice of intent; they claim Parlin does not represent the community.

“I do not believe she has the moral compass or ethics to sit on that dais,” Uso told the Mountain Democrat. “These are my reasons but I have heard from people they do not feel that she is representing our little community up here, that she is more interested in other, more populous parts of the county and not all that interested in us.”

When contacted for comment Parlin said she plans to respond to the proponents of the recall notice within the seven day required timeframe. She did not comment further.

Uso did not give details on how the group will campaign for a recall if it goes through all proper channels to enact a recall election nor gave comment on prospects on potential replacements but said there are “several well-qualified people” in mind.

“It is a matter of first things first but we will certainly be at the point where we are actually doing this in earnest, when the people will have a pretty good idea of what their choices might be,” Uso said.

A copy of the recall notice of intent was not available as of press time.

“I’m very happy that I was brought into this because I think that we need to do this for not just for the sake of District 4 but for the entire county,” Uso added. “There’s decisions that have been and are being made on the board that are not in the best interest of the entire county.”

Specifically he referenced the board’s decision to allow a temporary homeless navigation center/shelter to open in Placerville, which proved to be a controversial decision for El Dorado County residents. Uso noted residents have different reasons for signing the recall notice.

Parlin has seven days from the time she was served to respond to the recall notice. Recall proponents have 10 days to submit proof of publication to the Elections Department, along with two blank copies of the recall petition.

Elections staff has 10 days to review blank petitions and inform proponents of any required changes. When the election department signs off the petition will be ready for circulation. Recall proponents have 120 days to circulate the petition and must grab 5,535 valid signatures from District 4 voters.

Parlin beat out former Supervisor Michael Ranalli in 2018 and ran unopposed for the position in 2022 for a second four-year term.