El Dorado County supervisors appoint 5 members to Measure S committee

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed five members to the newly-formed Measure S committee that will oversee revenue and expenditure generated by a hike in the transient occupancy tax that voters approved in November.

Based on the recommendations of District 5 Supervisor Brooke Laine and Director of Transportation Rafael Martinez, the five members include Edward Miller, Ami Chilton, Thomas Celio, Janet McDougall and Russell Crawford.

Miller, a Tahoma resident, has been the Meeks Bay Fire Protection District Board President for the past 40 years, has owned a consulting business for about 45 years and has served on numerous nonprofit boards, according to his application for the committee.

Celio, who lives in Meyers, worked with the county’s transportation department for more than 30 years before retiring, and spent the last 16 years as deputy director of maintenance and operations.

Chilton, of South Lake Tahoe, is the director of capital finance and grants accounting for the last eight years at Lake Tahoe Community College and is also a board member for the South Shore Transportation Management Association.

Crawford, of South Lake Tahoe, is a retired engineer who has extensive knowledge of asphalt after working for the city’s public works department and more than two decades as general manager of Tahoe Asphalt.

Janet McDougall, also of South Lake Tahoe, is a 60-year resident in the county and retired from municipal law and management after serving for more than two decades primarily with the city of South lake Tahoe.

“I think it’s a well-balanced committee we put together,” Laine said on Tuesday before the board approved the consent agenda, which includes items that were not specifically discussed. “I look forward to watching their hard work.”

The committee members’ terms will last for four years, through Feb. 21, 2027 but may be removed at any time by a majority vote from the board.

Measure S was approved by more than 80% of voters in the November election which raised the TOT by 4%, to 14%, with the extra hike expected to generate $2.5 million that is supposed to be solely for snow removal and road maintenance in the Tahoe area.

TOT is a fee on visitors to the area who stay in vacation home rentals, hotels or other lodging for 30 days or less. The tax does not apply to those who stay at a campsite or a space at a privately owned or state park campground or recreational vehicle park.

The committee will serve without compensation, will meet on an annual basis prior to budget approval by the board and before funds are spent and will prepare a written report to the supervisors relating to the revenue and expenditure of the tax funds.