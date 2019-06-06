El Dorado County supervisors appoint David Livingston as new county counsel

David Livingston



El Dorado County has a new general counsel.

Supervisors earlier this month appointed interim county counsel David Livingston to the position

“I’m honored to have the trust of the Board of Supervisors to hold the position of county counsel,” Livingston said in a press release. “I look forward to continuing my career with El Dorado County and providing legal advice to the board on the myriad legal issues that come before it.”

Livingston started his career in the county 14 years ago as an associate attorney with Downey Brand LLP where he worked on various areas of the law including construction, employment, real estate, environmental remediation, and eminent domain, according to the county.

In 2005 he began work for El Dorado County as deputy county counsel, before reaching the position of senior deputy counsel in 2013. Livingston was eventually promoted to chief assistant county counsel. In February, Livingston was appointed interim county counsel.

His appointment follows the resignation of previous general counsel Michael Ciccozzi, who stepped down earlier this year to take a job with Yuba County.

“Throughout my career with the county, I’ve been fortunate to work with great people on complex and diverse issues such as CEQA, land use and development, construction contract disputes, public finance, elections and right of way acquisitions.”

Livingston also has advised the Planning Commission on all topics related to land use, the county’s general plan, and zoning ordinance interpretation and he has worked extensively with the Department of Transportation to assist with all phases of project delivery.

“Having worked at many levels within county counsel over a substantial period of time, David brings a breadth of knowledge throughout all departments of the county that is difficult to match,” Board Chair Sue Novasel said in the press release. “The Board of Supervisors and the residents of El Dorado County are fortunate to have him lead our legal team.”

The appointment became effective May 25. Livingston will receive an annual salary of $199,784.

Livingston received his bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from the University of California, Davis and was awarded his Juris Doctorate from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law.

He and his wife, Amy, have three children — Ethan (14), Avery (9) and Anna (9).