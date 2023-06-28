El Dorado County Supervisors appoints new permanent Chief Administrative Officer

PLACERVILLE, Calif. —The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Tiffany Schmid to permanently fill the position of Chief Administrative Officer.

Schmid has been acting and interim CAO for three months. She will be responsible for the County’s budget and its overall operations.

“The Board of Supervisors is unanimous in their support of Tiffany Schmid, and we are delighted to appoint her as our new Chief Administrative Officer,” said Board chair, Wendy Thomas. “Tiffany brings a wealth of experience and integrity to this role, and she is deeply committed to ensuring an unparalleled quality of life for the residents of El Dorado County through a valued workforce that finds satisfaction and meaning in that service.Having lived in El Dorado County almost her entire life,Tiffany brings a unique and important level of understanding to this position.She is the right person at the right time to lead our County forward and this Board looks forward to her leadership.”

Schmid was appointed El Dorado County’s Interim CAO by the Board of Supervisors March 25, 2023 after having held the position of Assistant Chief Administrative Officer since November 2021.

“I am honored and delighted to take on this challenge,” said Schmid. “My professional background of public service and my years with the County in so many different roles provides me with unique experience to successfully work with the Board and all employees to do the business of the County on behalf of its residents.”

Schmid began her career in El Dorado County in 2014 serving as Principal Planner in the Community Development Agency and was promoted to Principal Management Analyst in the Chief Administrative Office in 2016. She was appointed by the Board of Supervisors as the Director of the Planning and Building Department in 2018 where she served until returning to the Chief Administrative Office in 2021.

Prior to coming to El Dorado County, Tiffany worked for 10 years as a Planner with the State of California for the Department of Water Resources and the Department of General Services.Tiffany received an M.A. in Anthropology from California State University, Sacramento, and a B.A. in Psychology, graduating Magna Cum Laude, from California State University.