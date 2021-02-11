El Dorado County supervisors discuss buffers around VHRs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After approving a cap on vacation home rental permits in November, the El Dorado County Supervisors are also considering a buffer zone around them.

During their Tuesday meeting, the board discussed potential buffer zones around the VHRs that would limit how many could be in one neighborhood.

Supervisors approved a 900 permit cap for VHRs in the Tahoe Basin, however, residents provided feedback that the cap does not prevent several from being in one neighborhood which they say causes not only a noise nuisance, but also the loss of a sense of neighborhood.

Staff presented the options of a 150-, 300- or 500-foot buffer that would go around the perimeter of the property.

They presented hypotheticals of the amount of VHRs allowed if there was no cap. If there was no buffer, there are nearly 10,000 potential VHRs, with a 150 foot buffer — 1,577 potential permits, 1,073 potential permits with a 300 foot buffer and 916 with a 500 foot buffer.

Staff also suggested the idea of a 1,000 foot buffer between houses that can host 12 or more guests.

Supervisor Sue Novasel, who represents the district, recused herself from the discussion.

The remaining four supervisors asked staff to come back in 30-60 days with more data on how many existing VHRs would fall within the different buffer zones and potential revenue with each potential buffer zone.