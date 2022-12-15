El Dorado County Supervisors recognize Novasel for years of service

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday recognized District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel with a proclamation for her eight years of service.

The proclamation goes through many of Novasel’s accomplishments during her two terms, including fostering increased communication with the city of South Lake Tahoe and other agencies, secured increased funding for roads, worked to improve recreation access, created a housing task force and worked to pass an increase in the transient occupancy tax that will add millions for snow removal and road maintenance.

Novasel, a longtime South Lake Tahoe resident, served on numerous commissions including the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board, California Tahoe Conservancy, South Lake Tahoe Waste Joint Powers Authority, South Lake Tahoe Recreation JPA, Tahoe Transportation District, California State Association of Counties and First Five Commission.

“Now, therefore be it proclaimed that the Board of Supervisors does, with great appreciation and gratitude, recognize Sue Novasel for her significant contributions to the county and heer many years of service to her community,” the proclamation said.