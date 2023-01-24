El Dorado County supervisors to consider creation of Measure S oversight committee

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a two-part resolution to create a committee that will oversee the voter-approved Measure S and, if approved, would start the application process to select members.

Measure S received more than 80% support in the November election which increases the transient occupancy tax in the unincorporated areas of Lake Tahoe by 4%. The hike from 10% to 14% is expected to generate approximately $2.5 million that is supposed to be used for the sole purpose of removing snow and maintaining roads in the Tahoe area of the county.

TOT is a fee on visitors to the area who stay in vacation home rentals, hotels or other lodging for 30 days or less. The tax does not apply to those who stay at a campsite or a space at a privately owned or state park campground or recreational vehicle park.

The oversight committee would consist of five members who will review and report on the revenue and expenditure of funds.

With approval of the resolution, the county clerk, Janelle Horne, would start the application process and return to the board no later than March 1 for member appointment, according to the agenda.

In other business, the Board may authorize an agreement for legal services with Baron & Budd, PC., Dixon Diab & Chambers, LLP, for representation on a contingency fee basis in litigation against PG&E arising from the Mosquito Fire.

The county, along with Placer County, El Dorado Water Agency, Georgetown Divide Public Utilities District, and Georgetown Divide Fire Protection District, filed a lawsuit last week in San Francisco Superior Court that alleges PG&E’s equipment was the cause and origin of the Mosquito Fire, which started Sept. 6, 2022, and caused significant damages to public and natural resources in El Dorado and Placer Counties.

“El Dorado County’s lawsuit seeks all recoverable damages allowed under the law caused by the fire,” said El Dorado County Counsel, David Livingston. “The lawsuit seeks to hold PG&E accountable and to help our community rebuild after this devastating fire.”

The fire was active for 50 days and burned 76,788 acres between El Dorado and Placer counties. More than 11,000 people were evacuated and more than 3,700 firefighting personnel responded. By Sept. 8, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the two counties. On Sept. 9, the Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized Federal Management Assistance Grants for firefighting and response efforts.

For the agreement to be approved, four of the five supervisors must vote in favor.

On the consent agenda, items likely that won’t be discussed, District 5 Supervisor Brooke Laine is recommending filling an open seat of the Meyers Advisory council with Jim Dickinson.

If appointed, Dickinson’s term would last through Jan. 24, 2027.

Dickinson in his application said he spent 20 years with the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit before retiring and has been a homeowner in Christmas Valley since 1994.

To view the full agenda, visit https://eldorado.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx .

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, and can be viewed online at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85471552276 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg . The public may also call 530-621-7603 or 530-621-7610 to have their voices heard.