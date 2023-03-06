El Dorado County supervisors to receive update, provide direction on VHR program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, March 7, will receive a presentation on a vacation home rental program update.

Supervisors will receive the presentation and provide direction on potential program adjustments or amendments to the VHR ordinance to county staff.

Some amendment concepts in the presentation include potentially removing or reducing the cap. Currently, there are 900 permits available for VHRs in the Tahoe area of the county and just 835 are active. The 500-foot radius is beginning to space out the VHRs so they are not clustered in any neighborhoods and that might be a reason the cap may no longer be necessary.

Other ideas include compliance with the county’s vegetation management ordinance and increased fine amounts per SB 60, along with additional requirements in the bill.

The presentation is scheduled to be heard at 10 a.m.

At 9 a.m. the Department of Transportation is recommending the board approve changes to the Five-Year Tahoe Environmental Improvement Projects.

On the consent agenda, the Department of Transportation is recommending the Board approve and authorize the Chair to sign agreement for Services 7137 with Five Star Automotive to provide automotive maintenance and repair services for fleet vehicles located in the South Lake Tahoe Basin for a not-to-exceed amount of $400,000, with a term effective April 21, 2023, and expiring three years thereafter.

Also, the clerk is recommending the Board make the following district specific appointments to the Community and Economic Development Advisory Committee:

District I — Appoint Joseph Verandes, Member District I, Term Expiration 01/01/2025.

District II — Appoint Thomas Murphy, Member District II, Term Expiration 01/01/2025.

District III — Appoint Randi Knott, Member District III, Term Expiration 01/01/2025.

District V — Appoint Carl Ribaudo, Member District V, Term Expiration 01/01/2027.

Also on the agenda, Item 35. Chief Administrative Office recommending the Board:

Receive and file the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Mid-Year Budget Report and, if needed, provide direction to staff; and Provide direction to the Chief Administrative Office to solicit requests for uses of Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) funds to support tourism and mitigate the impacts of tourism in Fiscal Year 2023-24.

The meeting takes place at 9 a.m. and will be live-streamed via Zoom at https://edcgov-us.zoom.us/j/84307567215 and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Members of the public may address the Board in-person or via Zoom to make a public comment. The public should call into 530-621-7603 or 530-621-7610. The meeting ID is 843 0756 7215. Please note you will be able to join the live-stream 15 minutes prior to the posted meeting start time.

For the full agenda, click here .