El Dorado County supes award $2 million in ARPA funds to nonprofits

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved providing nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act grants to nonprofits to help recoup some of the losses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards include the Clean Tahoe Program ($10,000), Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation ($252,000), Lake Tahoe Shining Stars ($33,889.50), Sierra State Parks Foundation ($50,000) and Tahoe Youth and Family Services ($85,026).

“The impact of COVID-19 on nonprofits that provide critical services to our residents has been vast and long-lasting,” said Board Chair Lori Parlin in a news release. “These grants act as an influx of money that would otherwise come from these organizations engaging in normal fundraising activities.”

Organizations were required to submit an application stating the need for the grant funds, evidence that they suffered economic loss as a result of the pandemic and that they are a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit.

The Board approved grants ranging from $2,000 to $252,000 to 24 local nonprofits.

The Board also voted unanimously to expend $2.1 million in ARPA grants to small businesses.

“We look forward to a robust interest among our small businesses to receive these grants to help them return to a pre-pandemic level, support their employees and families and give a boost to our economy,” added Parlin.

A full list of recipients can be found below.

A – Non-Profits-2.pdf