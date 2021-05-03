El Dorado County, Tahoe roadwork schedule through Saturday

El Dorado County and Lake Tahoe Basin Roadwork Schedule from Monday through Saturday, May 3-8.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $53.6 million safety project in the Camino area to replace the existing concrete median barrier and fill in the gaps in the barrier, build an undercrossing, a wildlife crossing, make local road improvements and replace culverts. The project is expected to be completed in 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway. Westbound Carson Road is closed between Carson Court and Sierra Blanca Road for bridge work. Motorists are being detoured onto westbound U.S. Highway 50 and back onto Carson Road.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work has resumed on an $11.5 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make improvements to Ridgeway Drive, including curb, gutter and sidewalk work. The project also includes adding overhead lights to the Sly Park Road on- and off-ramps. Completion is expected by June 2021. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $19 million project to stabilize the westbound section of the highway in Fresh Pond by building a 428-foot-long retaining wall, concrete barrier and repaving the highway. This location has a history of surface cracking and sinking. Completion is expected by spring 2022. Westbound Highway 50 is reduced to one lane through the construction zone.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Stag Drive to Brassie Avenue: Westbound motorists can expect lane and shoulder restrictions at various locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Fox Street to Beaver Street in Kings Beach: Westbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Cameron Park to Twin Bridges Road: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect intermittent ramp, shoulder and lane closures at various locations from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for paving and electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Strawberry to the Nevada state line: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect moving lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for striping work.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from the Alpine County line to 4 Ring Road: Motorists can expect moving lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday for striping work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from the El Dorado County line to the junction with State Route 28 in Tahoe City: Motorists can expect shoulder closures at various locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) at Spanish Dry Diggins Road in Georgetown: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from Garden Valley Road to Bayne Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for tree work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Lanes are numbered from the center divide (No. 1) to the shoulder (Nos. 2, 3, 4, etc.).

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network at 1-800-427-7623 or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ .

Source: Caltrans