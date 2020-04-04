El Dorado County to continue animal services

El Dorado County Animal Services continues to provide essential services for residents during the COVID-19 response. “Governor Newsom’s executive orders include Animal Control Officers and shelter staff as part of the essential workforce to ensure the health and safety of residents and animals,” said Henry Brzezinski, Chief of El Dorado County Animal Services. “Animal care facilities will continue to provide food, shelter, veterinary and/or necessary services for the animals in our care.”

According to Brzezinski, the County’s animal services shelters located in Diamond Springs and South Lake Tahoe are currently open by appointment, Monday through Saturday. Residents may call the shelter to schedule an appointment. Visitors are asked to adhere to social distancing when coming into the shelter; the shelter has hand washing facilities available. After setting up an appointment, visitors are required to complete paperwork prior to approaching the counter. Anyone who is sick, has had contact with a sick person or has any concerning symptoms is being asked to stay home.

The shelters will hold stray animals for an extended period of time to allow pet owners an opportunity to reclaim their pet. Appointments are also required to drop off a stray pet. Pictures of adoptable and stray animals can be found on the Animal Services website at: www.edcgov.us/animalservices.

For appointments, questions about adoptable or stray animals, licenses and/or field operation calls for service, contact Animal Services at (530) 573-7925 in South Lake Tahoe.