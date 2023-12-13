El Dorado County to end 2-1-1, transfers services to the community hubs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In an effort to improve services to citizens, El Dorado County will cease operations of 2-1-1 on December 15, 2023. The decision was made after an in-depth evaluation of community needs and available County resources.

“2-1-1 has been a valuable resource for our residents by providing information and referrals to various social services, community programs, and resources, said Olivia Byron-Cooper, Health and Human Services Agency Director “However, after a thorough assessment of the return on investment considering the current agreement costs versus the low call volume, long wait times up to 30 minutes, reallocating resources will allow us to better address our community’s evolving needs.”

The 2-1-1 function is being absorbed by the County’s Community HUBS program, which has locations in each County Library and currently provides much of the same information 2-1-1 had access to.

Citizens can contact our Community HUBS at https://www.eldoradocommunityhubs.com/ In addition to the cost savings the County will achieve by transitioning the services to our HUBS, residents will now have a local contact who is familiar with the services, geography and options available rather than receiving information from a phone bank located in southern California.

“El Dorado County remains steadfast in our commitment to the welfare and prosperity of our community. We hope these changes will enable us to allocate resources more effectively to cater to the diverse needs of our community,” Byron-Cooper added