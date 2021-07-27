El Dorado County to host 2nd redistricting workshop
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County officials next week will host its second redistricting public hearing.
The county will host the meeting online or in-person at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, in the El Dorado County Board Chambers or on Zoom.
The United States Constitution requires a count every 10 years of everyone residing in the United States. Census data is used for geographically defining state legislative districts in the year following a census.
At the conclusion of each census process, the county must conduct a process to analyze population data in order to redraw district boundaries to ensure that districts are substantially equal in population as required by the Constitution and in compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.
State Assembly Bill 849 requires cities and counties to engage communities in the redistricting process by holding public hearings or workshops and doing public outreach.
The county created a redistricting webpage with basic information on how to get involved.
The workshop will be recorded and will be available to the public on the webpage within two weeks. This is the second in a series of public workshops to inform the community and to receive public input on the redistricting process.
There are two more public workshops scheduled for Oct. 14 and Nov. 3.
