El Dorado County to replace aging west shore transportation facility garage

The aging Tahoma Transportation Garage Facility set to be replaced in the future.

Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

TAHOMA, Calif. – A new El Dorado County Department of Transportation garage may be coming to the west shore. The current garage located at 7100 Wilson Avenue has reached its end of life and plans are getting underway to replace it.

The facility currently houses Department of Transportation equipment, including vehicles used for road maintenance and snow removal.

The new garage is anticipated to be 6,500 square feet with two bays, tool storage, a break area, lounge/office area, restrooms, custodian and utility rooms.

It will sit on the one acre site at Wilson Avenue. The county plans on demolishing the old garage to accommodate the new garage. The existing cell tower, cell communications building, and above-ground diesel tank at the location will remain in place.

“It’s our hope that the new structure will provide more space for additional equipment, but the design has not even begun.” Carla B. Hass, county deputy chief administrative officer says.

The county Board of Supervisors only just approved a services agreement for design and engineering services with consultant, Lionakis, on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The agreement specifies a two-year term for $422,370.

The complete cost of the project, including construction, is estimated at $4.9 million.

It’s unclear when the existing building will be demolished and construction will start, since the county has only just entered the initial design phase.

The Sun will provide updates as the project progresses.