El Dorado County Turkey Drive calls on community to help local families this Thanksgiving

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – With Thanksgiving fast approaching, the annual El Dorado Community Turkey Drive is rallying support to ensure that every local family has the opportunity to gather around a holiday meal. This year’s goal is ambitious: 1,500 turkeys for families across El Dorado County.

The need is urgent. According to WellDorado, one in ten residents in El Dorado County experiences food insecurity, meaning thousands of our neighbors are uncertain where their next meal will come from. For many families, the Turkey Drive is the only way they can share in the tradition of Thanksgiving.

“When we started the Turkey Drive, it was about more than just putting food on the table,” said Casey King, Founder of the El Dorado Community Turkey Drive and Owner/Operator of King’s Meats. “I was inspired by the belief that no family in our county should have to go without a Thanksgiving meal. This effort is about neighbors helping neighbors, and every year I’m humbled by the generosity of this community.”

Thanks to generous community members, this annual Turkey Drive has provided thousands of turkeys to El Dorado County families over the past five years. Each $20 donation provides a turkey and helps ensure a family can gather around a holiday meal. These donations provide more than just a turkey; they provide comfort and belonging at a time when it matters most.

Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe was thrilled to receive turkeys from last year’s event,” said Jude Wood, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe. “This Turkey Drive provided 50 of our club families with turkeys. For these kids, it meant the difference between going without or enjoying a holiday meal. It’s more than food. This community event provides stability and joy for children who deserve to feel cared for and celebrated.”

Community partners throughout the county echo this message of impact, especially those working directly with youth and families experiencing the hardest challenges.

“As the Coordinator for Student Support Services at El Dorado County Office of Education, I work directly with many of our most vulnerable students and families including those who are in housing transition or precariously housed,” said Margaret Lewis. “I see the heartbreak when students come to school hungry or worried about whether their family will eat that night. The Turkey Drive brings not just food, but dignity and hope. For many of our kids, it means the difference between feeling forgotten and feeling cared for on the holiday.”

Together, these voices highlight the heart of the Turkey Drive—neighbors joining forces to ensure no one is left out of this important holiday tradition. Now is the time for the community to step forward and help reach the goal of 1,500 turkeys.

How to Support the El Dorado Turkey Drive · Donate online: https://bit.ly/EDCTurkeyDrive – every $20 donated provides one turkey for a local family.

· Drop by Kings Meats: Pick up everything you need for dinner and donate at the register.

· Drop off checks: Make checks payable to “EDC Turkey Drive” and drop off at Kings Meats or the El Dorado Community Foundation.