El Dorado County veterans get help with health transportation needs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado Community Foundation awarded a mini-grant to Elder Options, a local care managed home, that will assist veterans and their out of county transportation needs.

This is the second year Elder Options has received this funding from the County of El Dorado Veterans’ Affairs Commission.

Many veterans access their health benefits through the Veterans Administration but there is no VA health facility within county limits so they must travel for health services.

This grant gives veterans needing transportation a “no cost” way to get transportation when they need it.

The mini-grant is matched by funds from the Elders Community fund, a committee governed fund with the El Dorado Community Foundation.

“We are very pleased to be able to continue this program at no cost to eligible Veterans,” said Carol Heape, Founder/CEO – Elder Options in a press release. “With these funds we will be able to assist EDC Veterans to make out of county medical appointments knowing Elder Options can help with the transportation at no cost.”

For additional information about this new service, please call 530-626-6939, 800-336-1709 or e mail: info@elderoptionsca.com.