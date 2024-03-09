El Dorado County warns of possible measles exposure
On March 5 a child with a confirmed case of measles was seen in the Emergency Department at UC Davis after being evaluated at San Joaquin Urgent Care. According to estimations approximately 300 people may have been exposed during the that time. Counties of residence for the individuals include El Dorado County.
This notification is to provide clear instructions so that appropriate protective measures can be taken for anyone at risk. If you were in the UC Davis ED on March 5 between 12-5 p.m., please contact The El Dorado County Public Health line at:
Placerville (530) 621-6320
South Lake Tahoe (530) 573-3154
“We will be receiving a list of those who were confirmed at the UC Davis Emergency Department at that time and will be contacting those individuals for further instructions,” said Dr. Matthew Minson, El Dorado County’s Public Health Officer.
“Please do not go directly to the emergency Department as that could increase spread and put others at risk,” he added.
Measles is a serious illness especially for the very young, pregnant individuals, and immunocompromised people. It can be prevented with vaccination. If you suspect you or someone you know has measles, early evaluation is critical.
